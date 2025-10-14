AfDB President Joins Global Jobs Council to Champion Africa’s Youth Employment

The President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Dr Sidi Ould Tah, has joined the World Bank Group’s High-Level Advisory Council on Jobs, marking a significant step in advancing Africa’s voice in global employment and skills development initiatives. The announcement came on Monday during the 2025 World Bank Group and IMF Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C., where world leaders, development financiers, and private sector executives convened to accelerate job creation through transformative investment.

Dr Ould Tah’s participation, at the midpoint of his first 100 days in office, underscores the AfDB’s renewed commitment to youth empowerment, skills development, and decent work opportunities as cornerstones of Africa’s long-term transformation agenda.

Driving Africa’s Demographic Dividend

Invited by World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, Dr Ould Tah joined other global leaders on the Council, which serves as a policy forum to shape strategies for job creation and economic inclusion. The AfDB President’s presence reinforces the Bank’s leadership in championing the continent’s demographic dividend — a unique opportunity presented by Africa’s fast-growing and youthful population.

“Africa’s youth are not a burden to manage; they are the engine of our continent’s future,” said Dr Ould Tah. “We need to invest in the right skills, formalise the informal economy, and back micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) at scale.”

His remarks echoed a central theme of the Council’s discussions: that creating sustainable, decent jobs is not only a social imperative but a key driver of economic resilience and inclusive growth.

Jobs, Skills, and Tourism: Key Sectors for Africa’s Growth

This year’s High-Level Advisory Council on Jobs meeting focused on two interconnected areas — tourism and skilling — both critical to job creation in developing economies.

Tourism already contributes significantly to Africa’s economy, supporting one in every 20 jobs across the continent. However, over 80% of these workers remain in the informal sector, lacking access to social protection, finance, and structured career development. Dr Ould Tah called for greater formalisation, investment in value chains, and digitalisation to make the sector more resilient and inclusive.

On skilling, he emphasised the need to bridge the persistent gap between education systems and labour market needs. “We must move from training for qualifications to training for employability,” he said, highlighting how skills in digital technology, green jobs, and creative industries can unlock millions of employment opportunities.

AfDB’s Expanding Role in Job Creation

Dr Ould Tah used the platform to share updates on the AfDB’s Jobs for Youth in Africa Strategy, one of the largest employment initiatives on the continent. Since its inception, the programme has mobilised more than $105 billion in financing and is on track to create 19 million jobs by the end of 2025.

The strategy focuses on supporting youth-led enterprises, strengthening education systems, and promoting private sector investment in employment-intensive industries such as agriculture, renewable energy, and manufacturing.

In addition, the Bank has rolled out the Youth, Skills and Jobs Marker System, a new monitoring tool that tracks job quality, inclusion, and the number of employment opportunities created in Bank-funded projects. This innovation aims to ensure that every investment contributes meaningfully to decent work and equitable growth.

Leveraging Tourism and Digital Innovation

Dr Ould Tah also highlighted examples of AfDB-supported initiatives that are transforming Africa’s job landscape. These include projects that strengthen tourism-driven MSME ecosystems by connecting local entrepreneurs to global value chains, and digital-first skilling programs that equip young people with skills in data analysis, artificial intelligence, e-commerce, and green technologies.

He emphasised that leveraging technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship is essential for Africa to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving global economy. “Africa’s youth are creative, ambitious, and ready. Our job as institutions is to give them the tools, finance, and policy environment to succeed,” he said.

Aligning with AfDB’s Four Cardinal Points Strategy

Dr Ould Tah’s engagement in the Council aligns with his Four Cardinal Points — the strategic framework guiding his presidency at the African Development Bank. These priorities include:

Mobilising capital at scale to close Africa’s $200 billion annual financing gap; Unifying markets through stronger regional integration and intra-African trade; Industrialising locally to boost value addition and create resilient supply chains; and Investing in talent and technology to harness human capital for sustainable growth.

Under these pillars, the AfDB aims to create an enabling environment where youth-led innovation can drive inclusive industrialisation, job creation, and social stability.

A Collaborative Global Platform for Jobs

The High-Level Advisory Council on Jobs brings together leaders from international financial institutions, ministers, and business executives to identify and scale effective employment strategies. The Council’s role is to promote cross-sector collaboration, policy innovation, and private investment in job-rich sectors, particularly in developing economies.

By participating in this platform, the African Development Bank strengthens its role as a continental advocate for employment-led growth, ensuring that Africa’s perspectives and priorities remain central to global discussions on the future of work.

Looking Ahead: Youth at the Heart of Africa’s Transformation

Dr Ould Tah’s participation in the Council coincides with a series of bilateral meetings with development partners and ministers during the Annual Meetings, aimed at advancing partnerships for sustainable job creation.

As Africa continues to urbanise and its youth population surges, the need for scalable, inclusive, and forward-looking employment solutions has never been greater.

“The future of Africa — and indeed, the world — depends on how we empower our young people today,” Dr Ould Tah concluded. “With coordinated action and investment in talent, Africa’s demographic dividend can become its greatest asset.”