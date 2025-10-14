Legal Battle Set Over Deadly Collision Near D.C.
A federal judge has scheduled an April 2027 trial for lawsuits concerning a fatal collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army helicopter, which killed 67 people near Washington National Airport. This legal action includes American Airlines and PSA Airlines among the defendants.
A federal judge announced an April 2027 trial date for the lawsuits arising from a tragic collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army helicopter earlier this year, resulting in 67 fatalities near Washington National Airport.
During a hearing in Washington, U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes emphasized respect for the victims, rejecting any delays in the legal process. Defendants in the lawsuits include American Airlines, PSA Airlines, and the U.S. government.
The collision, which occurred when American Eagle Flight 5342 struck a Black Hawk helicopter above the Potomac River, marked the deadliest U.S. air disaster in over two decades, prompting these legal actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- collision
- American Airlines
- helicopter
- trial
- Washington
- aviation
- safety
- lawsuit
- victims
- PSA Airlines
ALSO READ
FLIGHT DECK: Revolutionizing the Supply Chain in Aviation
Inferno at Dhaka Garment Factory Highlights Safety Concerns
Operation Lal Mirch: BJP Deploys Red Chilli Powder Campaign for Women's Safety
FLIGHT DECK: Transforming the Aviation Supply Chain
Road Safety Revolution: Delhi's Decline in Fatal Crashes