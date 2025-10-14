Driving Into the Future: Maruti Suzuki Automates Tamil Nadu Testing Tracks

Automaker Maruti Suzuki India has inked a vital agreement with the Tamil Nadu government to automate driving test tracks across the state. This initiative strives to improve transparency, efficiency, and safety standards in driving tests by integrating advanced technology and automation.

Announced by Transport Minister S S Sivasankar, the memorandum targets 20 Regional Transport Offices in Tamil Nadu, with the first phase setting out to automate 10 locations during the fiscal year 2025-26. The collaboration was formalized at the Secretariat with notable attendees including Tamil Nadu Home Department Additional Chief Secretary Dheeraj Kumar and Maruti Suzuki's Senior Vice-President Tarun Agarwal.

Maruti Suzuki's commitment under its Corporate Social Responsibility program reflects in the vision to ensure skilled and disciplined drivers, which aligns with broader road safety improvements. The partnership indicates a significant step towards modernizing driving assessments, leading to safer roads for Tamil Nadu's citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)