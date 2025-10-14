IMF Urges China to Shift Economic Focus Amid Property Crisis
The International Monetary Fund is urging China to shift its economic growth model from export-driven to one focused on domestic demand. Persistent property issues and weak credit demand threaten financial stability as China grapples with non-performing loans and struggles to stimulate internal markets.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has advised China to refocus its economic strategy towards boosting domestic demand. The IMF's recent World Economic Outlook report emphasizes concerns about China's ongoing property crisis and its effect on the nation's economic stability. This recommendation is part of the IMF's broader strategy to address global economic imbalances.
In a press statement, IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas highlighted China's continued emphasis on manufacturing export goods, which are facing falling prices. This, he suggests, indicates a market overwhelmed by supply, supporting calls for China to enhance domestic market activity instead.
China's current economic intricacies, such as elevated financial stability risks, a contracting real estate sector, and weak credit demand, paint a worrisome picture. Efforts to invest in electric vehicles and strategic sectors have sparked growth but resulted in resource misallocations and fiscal pressures, Gourinchas noted.
