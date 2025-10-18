A Diwali of New Beginnings: Haveus Aerotech Enters India's Defence Sector to Power Aerospace Self-Reliance

PNN New Delhi [India], October 18: Haveus Aerotech, a pioneering leader in the Indian aviation industry, has proudly announced a landmark expansion of its grand entry into India's dynamic defence sector on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. The company has been officially approved and added to the existing operational scope as a sub-contractor with a leading Defence Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), marking a major stride toward strengthening India's self-reliant aerospace ecosystem.

This milestone collaboration reflects Haveus Aerotech's unwavering commitment to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives, which have been empowering indigenous capabilities, creating skilled employment and bolstering the country's defence readiness. Under the new operational scope, Haveus Aerotech will undertake Assembly and Testing of Line Replaceable Units (LRUs) and Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) through insourcing, critical functions that play a pivotal role in ensuring aerospace reliability, performance and safety. The company's existing work in painting of aircraft components has now been expanded to encompass these high-precision activities, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in advanced aerospace manufacturing and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services. It already operates successful MRO facilities in North and South India, and with upcoming facilities in Mumbai and Kolkata, Haveus Aerotech aims to deliver quicker turnaround times and unmatched service quality to airlines across the country and globally.

"This approval marks a defining chapter in Haveus Aerotech's journey. By expanding our operations into assembly, testing, and NDT for defence platforms, we are deepening our contribution to India's aerospace self-reliance. In just 10 years, Haveus Aerotech has made incredible strides in delivering high-quality MRO services across India's expanding aviation sector. This is just the beginning. We remain committed to delivering world-class quality, safety, and innovation across every project," said Anshul Bhargava, Chairman & Managing Director, Haveus Aerotech. The registration further reinforces Haveus Aerotech's credibility and technical competence in delivering complex aerospace solutions that meet stringent quality and regulatory standards. Coordination with Defence Quality Assurance authorities will ensure all assembly and testing activities are executed with the highest precision and compliance.

As India's aerospace ambitions continue to soar, Haveus Aerotech stands ready to power this growth through advanced technologies, skilled talent, and a steadfast focus on quality and reliability. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)