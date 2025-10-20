Beyond Diversity: How Diverse Committees Boost Company Performance

In the business world, diversity is often hailed for its moral and social benefits. However, new research highlights its financial advantages, particularly within board committees of Australia's ASX 300 companies.

The study found that committees with diverse gender, professional backgrounds, and independence make superior investment decisions, enhancing returns on invested capital and equity.

This comprehensive analysis suggests that diversity, beyond being a moral imperative, offers tangible governance advantages, particularly in strategic resource allocation and long-term value generation.

