Tragedy at Hong Kong Airport: Cargo Plane Crash Claims Two Lives

A tragic incident at Hong Kong International Airport claimed two lives early Monday after a cargo plane arriving from Dubai veered off the runway and collided with a security patrol vehicle, propelling it into the sea, the airport operator reported.

The Boeing 747 involved in this incident marks the deadliest crash in the financial hub in over two decades. Remarkably, the four crew members on the flight managed to escape with no injuries.

Authorities are rigorously investigating the crash, with factors such as weather and runway conditions under scrutiny. The incident did not affect airport operations as other runways continued functioning. However, safety inspections were initiated for the northern runway, ensuring it could reopen safely.