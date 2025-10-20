Left Menu

Tragedy at Hong Kong Airport: Cargo Plane Crash Claims Two Lives

A cargo plane from Dubai skidded off the runway at Hong Kong's airport, collided with a security patrol vehicle, and plunged into the sea, resulting in the death of two airport security staff. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, which is the deadliest incident at the hub in over 25 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 15:42 IST
Tragedy at Hong Kong Airport: Cargo Plane Crash Claims Two Lives

A tragic incident at Hong Kong International Airport claimed two lives early Monday after a cargo plane arriving from Dubai veered off the runway and collided with a security patrol vehicle, propelling it into the sea, the airport operator reported.

The Boeing 747 involved in this incident marks the deadliest crash in the financial hub in over two decades. Remarkably, the four crew members on the flight managed to escape with no injuries.

Authorities are rigorously investigating the crash, with factors such as weather and runway conditions under scrutiny. The incident did not affect airport operations as other runways continued functioning. However, safety inspections were initiated for the northern runway, ensuring it could reopen safely.

