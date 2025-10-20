Flash Floods Hamper Power Projects: An Economic Ripple in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Bank's MD and CEO, Amitava Chatterjee, highlighted delays in hydel power projects caused by recent flash floods and heavy rains. The projects in the Union Territory are experiencing setbacks due to inclement weather, resulting in potential cost overruns.

While the bank remains financially stable, sectors such as horticulture and tourism have faced disruptions from natural calamities. Despite this, local resilience shines through as recovery efforts progress without substantial financial aid requests.

The bank's growth story remains strong, with plans to provide relief for affected areas and a positive outlook towards achieving record profits for the fiscal year 2025-26.

