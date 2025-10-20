Andhra Pradesh's IT Vision: Nara Lokesh's Strategic Australian Tour

Nara Lokesh, the IT Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is leveraging a strategic tour to Australia to solidify international partnerships and investments for the state. On Monday, Lokesh met with several corporate and academic leaders in a bid to strengthen ties and promote Andhra Pradesh as a hub for innovation and technology.

During his visit to the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Lokesh engaged with senior officials and researchers to discuss potential collaborations focusing on advanced education, renewable energy, and artificial intelligence (AI). He extended an invitation for UNSW to partner with Andhra Pradesh universities on joint degree programs and research initiatives in STEM fields, AI, and sustainable energy.

Furthermore, Lokesh chaired a significant roundtable at the Australia-India CEO Forum, where he conversed with top Australian business leaders. Highlighting Andhra Pradesh's achievement of attracting $120 billion in investments in just 16 months, he also expressed anticipation for ongoing support at the upcoming CII Partnership Summit in November.