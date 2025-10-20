Reliance Industries' Shares Surge Amidst Impressive Q2 Profit
Reliance Industries Ltd shares rose nearly 4% after reporting a 9.6% increase in year-on-year net profit for the September quarter. The rise was supported by strong retail and telecom performance and recovery in its oil-to-chemicals segment, boosting market valuation by Rs 67,459.38 crore.
- Country:
- India
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) climbed nearly 4% on Monday, bolstered by a significant year-on-year profit increase of 9.6% for the September quarter. This rise was driven by strong consumer-facing retail and telecom businesses, alongside a recovery in its core oil-to-chemicals segment.
The stock closed up by 3.52% at Rs 1,466.80 on the BSE, peaking at Rs 1,473.55 during the day. On the NSE, shares settled 3.60% higher at Rs 1,467.90, lifting the company's market valuation by Rs 67,459.38 crore to Rs 19,84,943.09 crore, and propelling equity markets.
Reliance posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 18,165 crore for the July-September quarter, up from Rs 16,563 crore a year ago. Key drivers included 13% telecom earnings growth and 22% retail earnings surge. Jio Platforms Ltd, a digital and telecom subsidiary, reported a 13% rise in profits to Rs 7,379 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Reliance
- shares
- profit
- oil-retail
- telecom
- stock market
- RIL
- net profit
- Q2 earnings
- Jio Platforms
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka Edges Bangladesh in Women's World Cricket Thriller
Sri Lanka's Athapaththu Leads Thrilling Victory over Bangladesh
Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh: Thrilling Women's World Cup Showdown
Shorna Akter's Spell Seals Bangladesh's Victory Over Sri Lanka in Women's World Cup Thriller
Toxic Bytes: Unveiling the Perils of AI Poisoning