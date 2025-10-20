Left Menu

Railway Minister Monitors Festive Travel Surge

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the Rail Bhawan's monitoring room to review passenger movements amid festive travel. He inspected efforts ensuring safety and convenience, appreciating staff work. Over 1 crore passengers were served on special trains as Indian Railways significantly increased operations to handle the holiday rush.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 18:00 IST
Railway Minister Monitors Festive Travel Surge
travel
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted a review of passenger movements by visiting the 'war room' at Rail Bhawan, which offers a live feed from major railway stations nationwide.

The war room's strategic use of internet connectivity and cameras helps monitor and manage the huge influx of festive travelers. During his visit, Vaishnaw extended Diwali greetings and commended the staff for their dedicated efforts.

Indian Railways has arranged 12,011 special trains to accommodate the travel surge, ensuring passenger safety with additional amenities like enhanced holding areas and more ticket counters, significantly increasing from last year's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia and U.S. Forge Billion-Dollar Investment Pact

Australia and U.S. Forge Billion-Dollar Investment Pact

 United States
2
Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

 Global
3
Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

 India
4
Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025