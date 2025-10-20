Railway Minister Monitors Festive Travel Surge
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the Rail Bhawan's monitoring room to review passenger movements amid festive travel. He inspected efforts ensuring safety and convenience, appreciating staff work. Over 1 crore passengers were served on special trains as Indian Railways significantly increased operations to handle the holiday rush.
On Monday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted a review of passenger movements by visiting the 'war room' at Rail Bhawan, which offers a live feed from major railway stations nationwide.
The war room's strategic use of internet connectivity and cameras helps monitor and manage the huge influx of festive travelers. During his visit, Vaishnaw extended Diwali greetings and commended the staff for their dedicated efforts.
Indian Railways has arranged 12,011 special trains to accommodate the travel surge, ensuring passenger safety with additional amenities like enhanced holding areas and more ticket counters, significantly increasing from last year's operations.
