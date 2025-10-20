Prague's Electric Scooter Ban Sparks Controversy

Prague has announced a complete ban on electric scooter rentals starting January 2026, as city authorities cite growing concerns over pedestrian safety and public space congestion. The decision was made to alleviate chaos on the city's historic cobblestoned streets, which are popular among tourists.

The city's decision comes as part of a regulatory overhaul on shared transport options, affecting bikes but not e-scooters which are now outright banned. This has caused mixed reactions, with City Hall Deputy Mayor Zdenek Hrib stating that the move will help clear sidewalks of uncontrolled scooter traffic.

Prague joins a list of European cities like Paris and Madrid, which have imposed stringent rules or bans on e-scooters. Residents had voiced numerous complaints about safety risks and blocked pathways. Lime, a leading e-scooter rental service, expressed disappointment at the decision, indicating that constructive dialogue can facilitate the coexistence of such services.

(With inputs from agencies.)