Prague's Electric Scooter Ban Sparks Controversy

Prague will ban electric scooter rentals from January 2026, after city officials cited chaos on sidewalks. The decision aligns the Czech capital with other European cities that have imposed similar restrictions. While shared bikes will be subject to regulation, e-scooters will be prohibited altogether.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 20:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prague has announced a complete ban on electric scooter rentals starting January 2026, as city authorities cite growing concerns over pedestrian safety and public space congestion. The decision was made to alleviate chaos on the city's historic cobblestoned streets, which are popular among tourists.

The city's decision comes as part of a regulatory overhaul on shared transport options, affecting bikes but not e-scooters which are now outright banned. This has caused mixed reactions, with City Hall Deputy Mayor Zdenek Hrib stating that the move will help clear sidewalks of uncontrolled scooter traffic.

Prague joins a list of European cities like Paris and Madrid, which have imposed stringent rules or bans on e-scooters. Residents had voiced numerous complaints about safety risks and blocked pathways. Lime, a leading e-scooter rental service, expressed disappointment at the decision, indicating that constructive dialogue can facilitate the coexistence of such services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

