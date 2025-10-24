Turbulent Skies: Shutdown Strains Air Traffic Control

Air travelers are experiencing significant delays as air traffic control staffing issues arise amid the prolonged U.S. government shutdown. The Federal Aviation Administration has reported workforce challenges at multiple locations, leading to ground stops and delays, particularly at airports like Houston Bush and Newark.

Controllers and TSA officers are working without pay during the shutdown, which has stretched into its 23rd day. According to FlightAware, over 4,200 flights were delayed across the U.S. on Thursday. There's concern that the weekend may see even greater disruption as workers miss their first full paycheck.

The situation has become a contentious issue in the ongoing political debate, with Democrats and Republicans exchanging blame. The air traffic control crisis, reminiscent of the 2019 shutdown, has unions and airlines pressing for a swift resolution to avoid further chaos during the holiday travel season.

(With inputs from agencies.)