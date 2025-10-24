Left Menu

Turbulent Skies: Shutdown Strains Air Traffic Control

Air traffic control staffing shortages, exacerbated by a U.S. government shutdown, are causing significant flight delays at major airports. With air traffic controllers working without pay, the situation may worsen. Both political parties are blaming each other for the deadlock, while unions and airlines urge a resolution.

Updated: 24-10-2025 04:42 IST
Air travelers are experiencing significant delays as air traffic control staffing issues arise amid the prolonged U.S. government shutdown. The Federal Aviation Administration has reported workforce challenges at multiple locations, leading to ground stops and delays, particularly at airports like Houston Bush and Newark.

Controllers and TSA officers are working without pay during the shutdown, which has stretched into its 23rd day. According to FlightAware, over 4,200 flights were delayed across the U.S. on Thursday. There's concern that the weekend may see even greater disruption as workers miss their first full paycheck.

The situation has become a contentious issue in the ongoing political debate, with Democrats and Republicans exchanging blame. The air traffic control crisis, reminiscent of the 2019 shutdown, has unions and airlines pressing for a swift resolution to avoid further chaos during the holiday travel season.

