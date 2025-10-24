Tragic Bus Fire on Hyderabad-Bengaluru Route Claims Lives

A devastating fire engulfed a bus on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway early Friday, resulting in a tragic loss of at least 12 lives. The accident occurred near Chinnatekur village in Kurnool district, where the bus collided with a two-wheeler, sparking the deadly blaze.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families. Siddaramaiah expressed his sorrow, stating, 'Disturbed and pained by the tragic bus fire accident on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru route near Chinnatekuru village. Several precious lives were lost and many sustained injuries in this heartbreaking incident.'

Shivakumar echoed the sentiments, sharing, 'Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic bus fire near Kurnool on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru route. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. We stand with all those affected and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.'

(With inputs from agencies.)