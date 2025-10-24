Left Menu

Tragic Bus Fire on Hyderabad-Bengaluru Route Claims Lives

A tragic bus fire accident on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru route resulted in at least 12 fatalities. The fire occurred after a bus collided with a two-wheeler near Chinnatekur village in Kurnool district. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy D K Shivakumar expressed condolences to the affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-10-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 11:05 IST
Tragic Bus Fire on Hyderabad-Bengaluru Route Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire engulfed a bus on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway early Friday, resulting in a tragic loss of at least 12 lives. The accident occurred near Chinnatekur village in Kurnool district, where the bus collided with a two-wheeler, sparking the deadly blaze.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families. Siddaramaiah expressed his sorrow, stating, 'Disturbed and pained by the tragic bus fire accident on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru route near Chinnatekuru village. Several precious lives were lost and many sustained injuries in this heartbreaking incident.'

Shivakumar echoed the sentiments, sharing, 'Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic bus fire near Kurnool on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru route. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. We stand with all those affected and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

