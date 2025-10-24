Tragic Collision: Grandmother and Granddaughter Perish in School Van Accident

A tragic accident claimed the lives of a 60-year-old woman and her 19-year-old granddaughter when their scooter collided with a school van on a rural road. The cited crash also left the van driver and a seven-year-old passenger injured.

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Arvind Kumar, the accident occurred near Behta as the van, belonging to Hibiscus Montessori School, was ferrying students from Bichhodna village to Chirgaon. The vehicle attempted to overtake another car but collided with the oncoming scooter.

Authorities reported the impact was severe, resulting in the immediate deaths of Kamla and her granddaughter Durgesh. Consequently, the police have initiated an investigation, taken the bodies for post-mortem, and registered a case against the van driver while the injured are treated at Jhansi Medical College.

(With inputs from agencies.)