Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Grandmother and Granddaughter Perish in School Van Accident

A 60-year-old woman and her granddaughter were killed after their scooter collided with a school van. The accident also injured the van driver and a student. The van was transporting children but they escaped injury. Police are investigating the incident and have registered a case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 24-10-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 20:58 IST
Tragic Collision: Grandmother and Granddaughter Perish in School Van Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the lives of a 60-year-old woman and her 19-year-old granddaughter when their scooter collided with a school van on a rural road. The cited crash also left the van driver and a seven-year-old passenger injured.

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Arvind Kumar, the accident occurred near Behta as the van, belonging to Hibiscus Montessori School, was ferrying students from Bichhodna village to Chirgaon. The vehicle attempted to overtake another car but collided with the oncoming scooter.

Authorities reported the impact was severe, resulting in the immediate deaths of Kamla and her granddaughter Durgesh. Consequently, the police have initiated an investigation, taken the bodies for post-mortem, and registered a case against the van driver while the injured are treated at Jhansi Medical College.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Push For Poshan: Uniting Forces for a Nutritional Revolution in India

Push For Poshan: Uniting Forces for a Nutritional Revolution in India

 India
2
India dismiss Australia for 236 in 46.4 overs in third ODI in Sydney.

India dismiss Australia for 236 in 46.4 overs in third ODI in Sydney.

 Global
3
RJD Leader Defects to BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

RJD Leader Defects to BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

 India
4
Ferrari Unleashes the 'Token Ferrari 499P' to Capture Tech-Savvy Millennials

Ferrari Unleashes the 'Token Ferrari 499P' to Capture Tech-Savvy Millennials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025