NHTSA Scrutinizes Tesla's 'Mad Max' Driver Assistance Mode
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is seeking details from Tesla about its 'Mad Max' driving mode, which operates at higher speeds. Concerns have arisen over its potential to exceed speed limits. This inquiry is part of a broader investigation into Tesla's Full Self-Driving system for traffic violations and crashes.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is actively seeking information from Tesla regarding its newly introduced 'Mad Max' mode within its driver assistance suite. Reports emerged suggesting this mode operates at higher speeds, potentially exceeding posted limits.
This comes as part of NHTSA's ongoing investigation into 2.9 million Tesla vehicles equipped with the Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, prompted by numerous reports of traffic safety violations and crashes. The agency is reviewing several incidents, including 14 crashes and 23 injuries allegedly linked to FSD usage.
Concerns have risen particularly around this new mode, described on social media as aggressive but smooth in handling, potentially luring drivers to misuse it by pushing limits. Tesla has yet to comment officially, although it recently publicized a post highlighting Mad Max mode's capabilities in maneuvering swiftly through traffic.
ALSO READ
Gold Disappearance at Sabarimala: Prime Accused Under Intense Investigation
LIC's Alleged Misuse: Congress Demands Investigation into Adani Investments
U.S. Takes On China: New Phase One Trade Deal Investigation
U.S. Launches New Tariff Investigation on China's Trade Practices
Tragedy and Investigation: The Tennessee Explosives Plant Blast