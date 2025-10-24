NHTSA Scrutinizes Tesla's 'Mad Max' Driver Assistance Mode

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is actively seeking information from Tesla regarding its newly introduced 'Mad Max' mode within its driver assistance suite. Reports emerged suggesting this mode operates at higher speeds, potentially exceeding posted limits.

This comes as part of NHTSA's ongoing investigation into 2.9 million Tesla vehicles equipped with the Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, prompted by numerous reports of traffic safety violations and crashes. The agency is reviewing several incidents, including 14 crashes and 23 injuries allegedly linked to FSD usage.

Concerns have risen particularly around this new mode, described on social media as aggressive but smooth in handling, potentially luring drivers to misuse it by pushing limits. Tesla has yet to comment officially, although it recently publicized a post highlighting Mad Max mode's capabilities in maneuvering swiftly through traffic.