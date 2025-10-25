Lithuanian Airports Disrupted by Belarusian Balloons

Lithuania's main airports in Vilnius and Kaunas faced temporary shutdowns on Friday night as meteorological weather balloons from Belarus invaded their airspace. This marks the third such incident this month, raising alarming concerns about air safety and national security.

European aviation, already destabilized by recent drone sightings and airspace incursions, suffered another blow with these balloon incidents. The Lithuanian transport ministry announced that operations at the two airports would be halted until 2200 local time, as reported by the National Crisis Management Centre.

These disruptions follow previous incidents in which smuggler balloons from Belarus carried contraband into Lithuania. Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene warned that the country might close its border with Belarus if these airspace violations continue.

