Lithuanian Airports Disrupted by Belarusian Balloons

Vilnius and Kaunas airports in Lithuania were closed due to weather balloons from Belarus, marking the third disruption this month. The Lithuanian transport ministry cited repeated European aviation disruptions due to air incursions. Authorities are considering further actions if the situation persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 00:20 IST
Lithuania's main airports in Vilnius and Kaunas faced temporary shutdowns on Friday night as meteorological weather balloons from Belarus invaded their airspace. This marks the third such incident this month, raising alarming concerns about air safety and national security.

European aviation, already destabilized by recent drone sightings and airspace incursions, suffered another blow with these balloon incidents. The Lithuanian transport ministry announced that operations at the two airports would be halted until 2200 local time, as reported by the National Crisis Management Centre.

These disruptions follow previous incidents in which smuggler balloons from Belarus carried contraband into Lithuania. Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene warned that the country might close its border with Belarus if these airspace violations continue.

