U.S. Launches Probe Into China's Trade Pact Compliance

U.S. officials, led by Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, are investigating whether China has upheld its commitments under the 2020 trade agreement. This investigation aims to address trade tensions between the U.S. and China and could potentially result in additional sanctions if China is found non-compliant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-10-2025 02:57 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 02:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amid escalating trade tensions, the U.S. has initiated an investigation to determine if China has fulfilled its obligations under a trade agreement forged during Donald Trump's presidency. The probe, announced by U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, accompanies Trump's scheduled meetings with China's President Xi Jinping.

The investigation could be a strategic move to leverage pressure on China, as the two economic giants continue to impose trade restrictions on each other. This unfolding scenario underscores the fragile state of international trade relations amid ongoing tariff threats.

Previous disputes centered around China's practices, such as technology theft and unfair subsidies. The Phase One deal sought to alleviate these tensions by increasing China's purchase of U.S. goods, but compliance has been questioned, especially as trade barriers resurface.

