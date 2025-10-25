U.S. Launches Probe Into China's Trade Pact Compliance

Amid escalating trade tensions, the U.S. has initiated an investigation to determine if China has fulfilled its obligations under a trade agreement forged during Donald Trump's presidency. The probe, announced by U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, accompanies Trump's scheduled meetings with China's President Xi Jinping.

The investigation could be a strategic move to leverage pressure on China, as the two economic giants continue to impose trade restrictions on each other. This unfolding scenario underscores the fragile state of international trade relations amid ongoing tariff threats.

Previous disputes centered around China's practices, such as technology theft and unfair subsidies. The Phase One deal sought to alleviate these tensions by increasing China's purchase of U.S. goods, but compliance has been questioned, especially as trade barriers resurface.

(With inputs from agencies.)