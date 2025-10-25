Epack Prefab Technologies: Building Success with Rs 130 Crore Contract

Epack Prefab Technologies Ltd has successfully secured a significant contract worth Rs 130 crore from Avaada Ventures to provide a pre-engineered steel building for a glass factory located in Butibori, Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The regulatory filing reported that the company received purchase orders totaling Rs 129.95 crore for the project's design, fabrication, and supply needs. This achievement aligns with the company's reported substantial financial growth, noting a two-fold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.46 crore for the latest quarter, attributed to higher income compared to the previous year's period.

Having been incorporated in 1999, Epack Prefab Technologies, which specializes in prefabricated and EPS packaging businesses, was recently listed on the stock exchanges. It ended the first half of the fiscal year with an order book of Rs 655.6 crore.