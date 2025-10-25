Left Menu

Epack Prefab Technologies: Building Success with Rs 130 Crore Contract

Epack Prefab Technologies Ltd secured a Rs 130 crore contract from Avaada Ventures for a pre-engineered steel building in Maharashtra. Recently reporting a two-fold profit increase to Rs 29.46 crore this quarter, the company, which went public recently, thrives in the prefabricated construction industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 12:55 IST
Epack Prefab Technologies: Building Success with Rs 130 Crore Contract
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Epack Prefab Technologies Ltd has successfully secured a significant contract worth Rs 130 crore from Avaada Ventures to provide a pre-engineered steel building for a glass factory located in Butibori, Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The regulatory filing reported that the company received purchase orders totaling Rs 129.95 crore for the project's design, fabrication, and supply needs. This achievement aligns with the company's reported substantial financial growth, noting a two-fold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.46 crore for the latest quarter, attributed to higher income compared to the previous year's period.

Having been incorporated in 1999, Epack Prefab Technologies, which specializes in prefabricated and EPS packaging businesses, was recently listed on the stock exchanges. It ended the first half of the fiscal year with an order book of Rs 655.6 crore.

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025