New Traffic Regulations Unveiled at Mahre Bazaar

In an effort to alleviate traffic congestion, authorities have implemented new regulations at Mahre Bazaar. Designations include no parking zones and strategic bus stops in Hamirpur's Barsar subdivision, coming into effect immediately.

The town of Mahre, located on the busy Hamirpur-Una highway, has been identified as the second-most congested area in the district. In response, District Magistrate Amarjeet Singh has announced the new traffic plan aimed at improving public convenience and traffic flow.

Buses from Una to Hamirpur will halt at the electricity board office's complaint room in Barsar, while the stops for other routes have been strategically assigned near notable landmarks. Violators of these new regulations will face strict penalties to ensure adherence, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)