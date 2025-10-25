Left Menu

New Traffic Regulations Unveiled at Mahre Bazaar

Authorities have declared no parking zones and designated bus stops at Mahre Bazaar in Hamirpur's Barsar subdivision to ease congestion. New stops have been organized along the Hamirpur-Una highway, with immediate enforcement. Violators face strict action. The measures aim to facilitate smoother traffic and public convenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 25-10-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 15:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to alleviate traffic congestion, authorities have implemented new regulations at Mahre Bazaar. Designations include no parking zones and strategic bus stops in Hamirpur's Barsar subdivision, coming into effect immediately.

The town of Mahre, located on the busy Hamirpur-Una highway, has been identified as the second-most congested area in the district. In response, District Magistrate Amarjeet Singh has announced the new traffic plan aimed at improving public convenience and traffic flow.

Buses from Una to Hamirpur will halt at the electricity board office's complaint room in Barsar, while the stops for other routes have been strategically assigned near notable landmarks. Violators of these new regulations will face strict penalties to ensure adherence, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

