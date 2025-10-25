Delhi Airport Unveils Revamped Terminal 2: A Leap Towards Becoming a Global Aviation Hub

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is set to enhance its passenger handling capacity with the reopening of Terminal 2 on October 26. This strategic move comes as Air India and IndiGo prepare to operate 120 daily flights, bolstering the airport's status as a premier transit hub.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced the inauguration of the upgraded T2, emphasizing the government's focus on transforming airports into world-class transit facilities. The Indira Gandhi International Airport currently manages a significant portion of the Northern region's passenger traffic, handling nearly 50,000 transfers daily.

The revamped T2 incorporates cutting-edge features such as Self Baggage Drop (SBD) and additional Passenger Boarding Bridges, enhancing efficiency and convenience for travelers. With mechanical and electrical upgrades, the terminal is poised to handle the next phase of passenger growth, reinforcing Delhi's position as a leading aviation hub in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)