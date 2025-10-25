Left Menu

Delhi Airport Unveils Revamped Terminal 2: A Leap Towards Becoming a Global Aviation Hub

Delhi airport's revamped Terminal 2 will enhance passenger handling, with Air India and IndiGo operating 120 daily flights. Inaugurated by Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, T2's reopening supports India's vision for world-class transit hubs and sustainable aviation growth, ready to handle 130 million passengers annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 15:06 IST
Delhi Airport Unveils Revamped Terminal 2: A Leap Towards Becoming a Global Aviation Hub
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is set to enhance its passenger handling capacity with the reopening of Terminal 2 on October 26. This strategic move comes as Air India and IndiGo prepare to operate 120 daily flights, bolstering the airport's status as a premier transit hub.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced the inauguration of the upgraded T2, emphasizing the government's focus on transforming airports into world-class transit facilities. The Indira Gandhi International Airport currently manages a significant portion of the Northern region's passenger traffic, handling nearly 50,000 transfers daily.

The revamped T2 incorporates cutting-edge features such as Self Baggage Drop (SBD) and additional Passenger Boarding Bridges, enhancing efficiency and convenience for travelers. With mechanical and electrical upgrades, the terminal is poised to handle the next phase of passenger growth, reinforcing Delhi's position as a leading aviation hub in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025