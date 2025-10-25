PIA Reclaims the Skies: Flights to UK Resume After Five-Year Hiatus
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed its flight operations to the UK after a five-year suspension due to a fake pilot licence scandal. The first flight from Islamabad to Manchester took off with 284 passengers. The resumption marks a step towards strengthening Pakistan-UK ties and revitalizing PIA's operations.
In a breakthrough development, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has recommenced its flight services to the United Kingdom, ending a five-year halt triggered by a pilot licence scandal.
The inaugural flight from Islamabad to Manchester took off on Saturday, attended by notable personalities including Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.
With the lifting of the European ban and UK air safety restrictions, PIA eyes expanded operations on lucrative routes initially hindered by an estimated annual revenue loss of PKR 40 billion.
