PIA Reclaims the Skies: Flights to UK Resume After Five-Year Hiatus

In a breakthrough development, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has recommenced its flight services to the United Kingdom, ending a five-year halt triggered by a pilot licence scandal.

The inaugural flight from Islamabad to Manchester took off on Saturday, attended by notable personalities including Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

With the lifting of the European ban and UK air safety restrictions, PIA eyes expanded operations on lucrative routes initially hindered by an estimated annual revenue loss of PKR 40 billion.

