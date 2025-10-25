Left Menu

Civil Aviation Ministry's Space-Saving Milestone

The Civil Aviation Ministry freed 31,353 square feet of office space by disposing of scrap, e-waste, and redundant files as part of a campaign. This initiative generated over Rs 81 lakh in revenue and cleared 4,988 files. The effort is part of a broader campaign running through October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 15:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Civil Aviation Ministry announced the liberation of around 31,353 square feet of office space by clearing out scrap materials, e-waste, and outdated files. This efficient move not only improved organizational logistics but also generated a notable revenue of Rs 81,66,756, according to an official release.

This initiative is part of the Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM) 5.0, which commenced on October 2 and is scheduled to run until the end of the month. The campaign targets the resolution of backlogged administrative tasks while optimizing space usage within the ministry.

A total of 4,988 physical files have been successfully weeded out, contributing to the newfound operational efficiency and representing a significant stride towards minimizing bureaucratic clutter, the ministry elaborated in their statement.

