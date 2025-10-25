India's Ambitious Plan to Revolutionize International Travel
India is planning to streamline the immigration process, making Delhi and Mumbai airports international aviation hubs. This initiative allows passengers to complete immigration at origin airports, ensuring seamless transfers. It's a step towards building a comprehensive passenger transfer ecosystem to boost India's aviation standing globally.
The Indian government is set on revolutionizing its immigration process, aiming to transform key airports in Delhi and Mumbai into international aviation hubs. This ambitious plan is part of an effort to create a seamless travel experience for passengers flying abroad.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu explained that a new system would allow travelers to complete necessary immigration procedures at select origin airports, drastically improving the transfer experience at major hubs. This initiative has the potential to establish India as a significant player in the global aviation market.
The proposal is part of a broader policy framework aimed at enhancing passenger experience over the next few years, reflecting India's status as one of the fastest-growing civil aviation markets in the world. With domestic airlines placing orders for nearly 1,500 aircraft, the country's aviation prospects look set to soar.
