Russian Embassy Warns Against Venezuela Travel

The Russian Embassy in Caracas has officially advised its citizens against traveling to Venezuela, following significant political upheaval in the region.

The state-run TASS news agency reported this development on Monday, highlighting the deteriorating security situation after recent U.S. military actions.

This warning was prompted by U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that U.S. forces had conducted a strike in Venezuela, leading to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

