Left Menu

Russian Embassy Warns Against Venezuela Travel

The Russian Embassy in Caracas has advised Russian citizens not to travel to Venezuela. This warning follows U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a strike on Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:19 IST
Russian Embassy Warns Against Venezuela Travel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian Embassy in Caracas has officially advised its citizens against traveling to Venezuela, following significant political upheaval in the region.

The state-run TASS news agency reported this development on Monday, highlighting the deteriorating security situation after recent U.S. military actions.

This warning was prompted by U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that U.S. forces had conducted a strike in Venezuela, leading to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Energy Storage Future: GST Cuts and Innovations

India's Energy Storage Future: GST Cuts and Innovations

 India
2
Vietnam's Bac Ninh: Evolving from Rice Fields to a Manufacturing Hub

Vietnam's Bac Ninh: Evolving from Rice Fields to a Manufacturing Hub

 Global
3
Dollar Strengthens Amid Key Economic Data and Geopolitical Tensions

Dollar Strengthens Amid Key Economic Data and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
4
Trai's Crackdown on Spam: Telecom Operators Face Hefty Penalties

Trai's Crackdown on Spam: Telecom Operators Face Hefty Penalties

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026