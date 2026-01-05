Russian Embassy Warns Against Venezuela Travel
The Russian Embassy in Caracas has advised Russian citizens not to travel to Venezuela. This warning follows U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a strike on Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:19 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Russian Embassy in Caracas has officially advised its citizens against traveling to Venezuela, following significant political upheaval in the region.
The state-run TASS news agency reported this development on Monday, highlighting the deteriorating security situation after recent U.S. military actions.
This warning was prompted by U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that U.S. forces had conducted a strike in Venezuela, leading to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Reactions to U.S. Military Strikes on Venezuela
Surprise US Military Strike Captures Venezuelan President
Global Backlash: International Reactions to U.S. Military Strikes in Venezuela
U.S. Overthrows Venezuela's Maduro in Surprising Military Strike
Dramatic U.S. Military Strike Captures Venezuela's Maduro