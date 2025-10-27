Left Menu

A New Era of Repatriation: The 'Homecoming' of Global Capital

With the world increasingly balkanizing trade and politics, the flow of global capital is being reconsidered. A reversal of globalization prompts significant shifts in financial strategies. As major economies prioritize national interests, the trend of capital repatriation could reshape financial markets, currency values, and investment landscapes globally.

27-10-2025
As global trade and politics balkanize, the dynamics of international investment are shifting. Investors are now considering the possibility of globalization's decline as the new normal. Daily considerations include trade wars, polarized blocs, and national security priorities, impacting both stable and volatile economies.

The retreat from globalization was amplified by Donald Trump's 'America First' agenda, originating back in his first term. Tariff disputes have raised concerns about foreign investments in the US, while nations worldwide contemplate similar nationalist strategies. The trend raises the question of whether 'America First' will lead to similar policies in China, Europe, Japan, and beyond.

Deutsche Bank's recent study highlights potential impacts of global capital repatriation. Significant repatriation could reshape financial and currency markets. Countries like Japan and Canada, with significant overseas savings, face unique challenges and opportunities as they navigate potential shifts in investment dynamics.

