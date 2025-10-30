Stallion India Breaks Ground on Major Refrigerant Facility

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited, a prominent name in the refrigerant and industrial gas sector, marked a significant milestone with the Bhoomi Pooja ceremony for its new 10,000 MT R-32 manufacturing facility in Bhilwara, Rajasthan.

Set to begin construction on November 1st, 2025, this development underscores the company's commitment to expanding its capabilities. All essential agreements concerning contracting and technology transfers have been finalized. This addition will further enhance SIFL's ability to serve industries including air conditioning, refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing, among others.

With over three decades of excellence, Stallion India operates out of four integral locations, focusing on blending and processing gases. Its unique approach in offering customized gas solutions, including Hydrocarbons and Hydrofluorocarbons, sets it apart in the competitive landscape. Emphasizing safety and innovation, the company is well-positioned for continued growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)