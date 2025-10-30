Left Menu

Miraculous Escape from Blazing Bus in Sector 59

A driver and a conductor narrowly escaped a fire that engulfed a private bus in Sector 59. The fire erupted as the bus was leaving a lot, leading to panic. Police and fire brigade controlled the blaze, but the bus was destroyed. A short circuit is suspected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 22:01 IST
Miraculous Escape from Blazing Bus in Sector 59
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a bus driver and conductor made a narrow escape as a private bus went up in flames on Thursday morning in the Sector 59 area.

The blaze unfolded as the bus prepared to pick up employees, sparking a sense of panic among onlookers.

Quick to respond, police and fire brigade teams managed to control the fire, though the vehicle was already gutted. Investigations suggest a short circuit might be the cause, but the exact reason remains under scrutiny. The bus belonged to Nitin Rathi from Bahadurgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buying surges

Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buyin...

 India
2
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025