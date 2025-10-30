Miraculous Escape from Blazing Bus in Sector 59
A driver and a conductor narrowly escaped a fire that engulfed a private bus in Sector 59. The fire erupted as the bus was leaving a lot, leading to panic. Police and fire brigade controlled the blaze, but the bus was destroyed. A short circuit is suspected.
In a dramatic turn of events, a bus driver and conductor made a narrow escape as a private bus went up in flames on Thursday morning in the Sector 59 area.
The blaze unfolded as the bus prepared to pick up employees, sparking a sense of panic among onlookers.
Quick to respond, police and fire brigade teams managed to control the fire, though the vehicle was already gutted. Investigations suggest a short circuit might be the cause, but the exact reason remains under scrutiny. The bus belonged to Nitin Rathi from Bahadurgarh.
