Miraculous Escape from Blazing Bus in Sector 59

In a dramatic turn of events, a bus driver and conductor made a narrow escape as a private bus went up in flames on Thursday morning in the Sector 59 area.

The blaze unfolded as the bus prepared to pick up employees, sparking a sense of panic among onlookers.

Quick to respond, police and fire brigade teams managed to control the fire, though the vehicle was already gutted. Investigations suggest a short circuit might be the cause, but the exact reason remains under scrutiny. The bus belonged to Nitin Rathi from Bahadurgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)