Canada's Economy: Navigating the Precipice of Recession

In a surprising turn, Canada's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) saw a 0.3% contraction in August, deviating from the anticipated stagnation, according to recent data from Statistics Canada. This marks the fourth contraction in five months, driven by declines in both services and goods sectors.

Despite the downturn, preliminary estimates suggest September might witness a 0.1% GDP uptick, hinting at a possible 0.4% annualized growth in the third quarter—still falling short of the Bank of Canada's projections.

The looming specter of recession has been exacerbated by persistent U.S. tariffs on key industries, which led to a 0.5% contraction in the manufacturing sector. Additionally, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction fell 0.7%, with notable drops in metal ore and coal mining.

