Left Menu

Canada's Economy: Navigating the Precipice of Recession

Canada's GDP contracted by 0.3% in August, contrary to growth expectations, with declines in service and goods sectors. Despite this, a 0.1% GDP expansion is predicted for September, suggesting 0.4% growth for Q3. Factors like U.S. tariffs impact manufacturing, affecting Canada's economic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:03 IST
Canada's Economy: Navigating the Precipice of Recession
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn, Canada's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) saw a 0.3% contraction in August, deviating from the anticipated stagnation, according to recent data from Statistics Canada. This marks the fourth contraction in five months, driven by declines in both services and goods sectors.

Despite the downturn, preliminary estimates suggest September might witness a 0.1% GDP uptick, hinting at a possible 0.4% annualized growth in the third quarter—still falling short of the Bank of Canada's projections.

The looming specter of recession has been exacerbated by persistent U.S. tariffs on key industries, which led to a 0.5% contraction in the manufacturing sector. Additionally, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction fell 0.7%, with notable drops in metal ore and coal mining.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025