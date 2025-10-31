Canada's Economy: Navigating the Precipice of Recession
Canada's GDP contracted by 0.3% in August, contrary to growth expectations, with declines in service and goods sectors. Despite this, a 0.1% GDP expansion is predicted for September, suggesting 0.4% growth for Q3. Factors like U.S. tariffs impact manufacturing, affecting Canada's economic landscape.
In a surprising turn, Canada's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) saw a 0.3% contraction in August, deviating from the anticipated stagnation, according to recent data from Statistics Canada. This marks the fourth contraction in five months, driven by declines in both services and goods sectors.
Despite the downturn, preliminary estimates suggest September might witness a 0.1% GDP uptick, hinting at a possible 0.4% annualized growth in the third quarter—still falling short of the Bank of Canada's projections.
The looming specter of recession has been exacerbated by persistent U.S. tariffs on key industries, which led to a 0.5% contraction in the manufacturing sector. Additionally, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction fell 0.7%, with notable drops in metal ore and coal mining.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
In each district, we will set up manufacturing units, if NDA voted to power in Bihar: Dy CM Samrat Choudhary after release of manifesto.
Anduril's 'Ghost Shark' Manufacturing Takes Off in Sydney
Stallion India Fluorochemicals Commences Groundwork for R-32 Manufacturing Facility in Bhilwara, Rajasthan
India's Path to Global Manufacturing Dominance Unveiled
Stallion India Fluorochemicals Breaks Ground on Bhilwara Manufacturing Facility