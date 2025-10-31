Left Menu

Tragedy on the Expressway: A Family's Flip of Fate

A tragic accident on the Purvanchal Expressway claimed one life and injured three family members as their car flipped over the railing. The vehicle, driven by Shubham Yadav, crashed after allegedly losing control. A two-month-old baby miraculously escaped unharmed. Police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:09 IST
Tragedy on the Expressway: A Family's Flip of Fate
In a tragic turn of events on the Purvanchal Expressway, one man was killed and three others injured after their vehicle lost control and flipped over the railing, plunging into a ditch near Chak Teri village on Thursday night, police reported. The family was traveling to Lucknow after celebrating Chhath in Azamgarh.

Preliminary investigations suggest driver Shubham Yadav, 25, may have dozed off, causing the SUV to lose control. In a miraculous escape, a two-month-old baby girl in the vehicle remained unscathed.

Baldirai community health centre's in-charge, Dr. Ajay Pratap Singh, confirmed the arrival of one severely injured man at the hospital who was declared dead on arrival. The body was sent for postmortem, while the other injured—Kailash Yadav, 18; Golu Yadav, 23; and Vishal Yadav, 8—are receiving treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

