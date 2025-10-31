Tragedy on the Expressway: A Family's Flip of Fate

In a tragic turn of events on the Purvanchal Expressway, one man was killed and three others injured after their vehicle lost control and flipped over the railing, plunging into a ditch near Chak Teri village on Thursday night, police reported. The family was traveling to Lucknow after celebrating Chhath in Azamgarh.

Preliminary investigations suggest driver Shubham Yadav, 25, may have dozed off, causing the SUV to lose control. In a miraculous escape, a two-month-old baby girl in the vehicle remained unscathed.

Baldirai community health centre's in-charge, Dr. Ajay Pratap Singh, confirmed the arrival of one severely injured man at the hospital who was declared dead on arrival. The body was sent for postmortem, while the other injured—Kailash Yadav, 18; Golu Yadav, 23; and Vishal Yadav, 8—are receiving treatment.

