Kerala's Aerial Leap: Seaplanes Set to Transform State Connectivity
Kerala's Tourism Minister Riyas announced the allocation of 48 seaplane routes, with plans for infrastructure to support the project. The seaplane service under the RCS-UDAN scheme aims to improve connectivity between airports and backwaters at subsidized fares, significantly reducing travel time across Kerala.
In a major boost to connectivity, Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas revealed on Friday that the Centre has allocated 48 seaplane routes across the state.
Detailing the plan through a Facebook post, Riyas mentioned ongoing efforts to build basic infrastructure for the seaplane initiative. The routes have been designated to prominent operators including IndiaOne Air, MEHAIR, Pawan Hans Limited, and SpiceJet.
The seaplane project, aligned with the Ministry of Civil Aviation's RCS-UDAN scheme, seeks to connect Kerala's airports and backwaters with subsidized fares. Utilizing small aircraft boarding from waterdromes, the project is set to markedly cut down travel time between the state's international airports and remote areas.
