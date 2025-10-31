Kerala's Aerial Leap: Seaplanes Set to Transform State Connectivity

In a major boost to connectivity, Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas revealed on Friday that the Centre has allocated 48 seaplane routes across the state.

Detailing the plan through a Facebook post, Riyas mentioned ongoing efforts to build basic infrastructure for the seaplane initiative. The routes have been designated to prominent operators including IndiaOne Air, MEHAIR, Pawan Hans Limited, and SpiceJet.

The seaplane project, aligned with the Ministry of Civil Aviation's RCS-UDAN scheme, seeks to connect Kerala's airports and backwaters with subsidized fares. Utilizing small aircraft boarding from waterdromes, the project is set to markedly cut down travel time between the state's international airports and remote areas.

