Indian Pilots to File Contempt Petition Against DGCA

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) announced its intention to file a contempt petition against the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for failing to fully implement newly established flight duty time limitation norms, as sanctioned by the Delhi High Court.

This decision comes in response to the DGCA's recent relaxations within the Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) framework, which include allowing more night landings and extending duty time for specific Boeing 787 operations.

FIP President C S Randhawa emphasized the organization's stance against what they perceive as prioritizing commercial interests over pilot safety, citing early dispensations granted to airlines like Air India, thereby deviating from the court-approved implementation timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)