Indian Pilots to File Contempt Petition Against DGCA
The Federation of Indian Pilots plans to file a contempt petition against India's aviation regulator, DGCA, for not fully implementing newly approved flight duty time limitation norms. The petition follows DGCA's adjustments favoring commercial interests over pilot safety, despite a high court ruling for phased implementation of these norms.
- Country:
- India
The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) announced its intention to file a contempt petition against the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for failing to fully implement newly established flight duty time limitation norms, as sanctioned by the Delhi High Court.
This decision comes in response to the DGCA's recent relaxations within the Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) framework, which include allowing more night landings and extending duty time for specific Boeing 787 operations.
FIP President C S Randhawa emphasized the organization's stance against what they perceive as prioritizing commercial interests over pilot safety, citing early dispensations granted to airlines like Air India, thereby deviating from the court-approved implementation timeline.
(With inputs from agencies.)