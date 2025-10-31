Andhra Pradesh Faces Rs 5,244 Crore Loss from Cyclone Montha: A Breakdown of Damages

The Andhra Pradesh government has reported a staggering Rs 5,244 crore in losses due to Cyclone Montha, according to an assessment presented to the Centre. The cyclone affected 1,434 villages and 48 urban areas, mainly through infrastructure and agriculture damages.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand presented the report, breaking down the losses across various sectors. Infrastructure damage was severe, with 4,794 km of roads and 311 bridges damaged, costing Rs 2,794 crore. Similarly, rural roads reported damages worth Rs 454 crore, while losses in urban infrastructure reached Rs 109 crore.

The report highlighted extensive damage to agricultural sectors, with crops affected over 1.38 lakh hectares, resulting in a Rs 829 crore loss. Horticulture and aquaculture sectors also suffered significantly, with damages totaling Rs 554 crore. Additionally, 2,261 livestock perished, and the power, irrigation, and health sectors faced substantial losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)