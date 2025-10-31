Judge Blocks Suspension of Food Aid Amid Government Shutdown

A federal judge in Rhode Island has blocked the suspension of food aid during the ongoing government shutdown. U.S. District Judge John McConnell has issued a temporary restraining order against the Trump administration's plan to halt Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

According to the USDA, SNAP benefits for 42 million low-income Americans cost between $8.5 billion to $9 billion monthly. The administration claims it cannot authorize funds without a spending bill from Congress. However, this decision has been contested in court by cities, nonprofits, and a union, represented by Democracy Forward.

The plaintiffs have pointed out that there remains $5.25 billion in contingency funds and an additional $23 billion available, arguing that these could prevent the unprecedented suspension of SNAP benefits. The matter remains critical, with substantial implications for millions affected by the shutdown.

