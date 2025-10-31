Left Menu

Judge Blocks Suspension of Food Aid Amid Government Shutdown

A federal judge in Rhode Island has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's plan to suspend food aid to millions of Americans due to the ongoing government shutdown. The USDA intended to halt Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, but plaintiffs successfully argued there were still available funds.

A federal judge in Rhode Island has blocked the suspension of food aid during the ongoing government shutdown. U.S. District Judge John McConnell has issued a temporary restraining order against the Trump administration's plan to halt Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

According to the USDA, SNAP benefits for 42 million low-income Americans cost between $8.5 billion to $9 billion monthly. The administration claims it cannot authorize funds without a spending bill from Congress. However, this decision has been contested in court by cities, nonprofits, and a union, represented by Democracy Forward.

The plaintiffs have pointed out that there remains $5.25 billion in contingency funds and an additional $23 billion available, arguing that these could prevent the unprecedented suspension of SNAP benefits. The matter remains critical, with substantial implications for millions affected by the shutdown.

