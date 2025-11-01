Left Menu

Jet Fuel Prices Soar, Commercial LPG Dips in Latest Revision

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices increased by around 1% while commercial LPG rates were slightly reduced by Rs 5 per cylinder. This revision aligns with global benchmarks, impacting airlines significantly as fuel comprises 40% of their operational costs. Cooking gas prices remain unchanged.

Updated: 01-11-2025 10:22 IST
  • India

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have risen by approximately 1%, with commercial LPG rates seeing a marginal drop of Rs 5 per cylinder, as part of the monthly fuel price revision.

The ATF price increase by Rs 777 per kilolitre, or 0.8%, brings the cost to Rs 94,543.02 per kl in the national capital. This marks the second consecutive monthly uptick, adding to airline operational expenses where fuel constitutes nearly 40% of costs.

While the commercial LPG price reduction is modest, it contrasts with the unchanged rates of domestic cooking gas. Fuel price adjustments follow international benchmarks and exchange rates, with petrol and diesel rates remaining stable in Delhi since the last cut ahead of elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

