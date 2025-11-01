Delhi Imposes Ban on Polluting Commercial Vehicles

In a decisive step to mitigate pollution, Delhi's Transport Department, along with Traffic Police teams, has implemented a ban on commercial goods vehicles not registered in Delhi and not compliant with BS-IV standards. This move targets entry into the national capital as part of a larger environmental strategy.

Twenty-three enforcement teams have been strategically deployed at various border points, including Kundli, Tikri, and Kalindi Kunj, among others. This collaboration aims to ensure adherence to the new regulations, which exclude vehicles running on cleaner fuels like CNG, LNG, and electricity from restrictions.

The ban was endorsed by the Commission for Air Quality Management during an October 17 meeting and comes into force on November 1, affecting an estimated 50,000 to 70,000 vehicles. This measure reflects ongoing efforts to tackle persistent air quality issues in Delhi.