Delhi Imposes Ban on Polluting Commercial Vehicles

The Transport Department and Traffic Police are enforcing a ban on non-Delhi registered commercial vehicles not meeting BS-IV standards from entering Delhi, as part of a broader effort to reduce pollution. Over 50,000 such vehicles are affected, with 23 enforcement teams deployed at strategic border locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 10:55 IST
In a decisive step to mitigate pollution, Delhi's Transport Department, along with Traffic Police teams, has implemented a ban on commercial goods vehicles not registered in Delhi and not compliant with BS-IV standards. This move targets entry into the national capital as part of a larger environmental strategy.

Twenty-three enforcement teams have been strategically deployed at various border points, including Kundli, Tikri, and Kalindi Kunj, among others. This collaboration aims to ensure adherence to the new regulations, which exclude vehicles running on cleaner fuels like CNG, LNG, and electricity from restrictions.

The ban was endorsed by the Commission for Air Quality Management during an October 17 meeting and comes into force on November 1, affecting an estimated 50,000 to 70,000 vehicles. This measure reflects ongoing efforts to tackle persistent air quality issues in Delhi.

