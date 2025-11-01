Phoenix Mills Reports Impressive 39% Profit Growth

The Phoenix Mills Ltd has reported significant financial growth in the second fiscal quarter, achieving a 39% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 303.99 crore, driven by elevated income levels.

In the same period the previous year, the company's net profit stood at Rs 218.09 crore, indicating robust fiscal performance. Total income surged to Rs 1,146.21 crore in the July-September quarter, compared to Rs 955.06 crore a year earlier, as per a recent regulatory filing.

Specializing in retail-led mixed-use projects, The Phoenix Mills Ltd's portfolio includes retail, hospitality, commercial offices, and residential assets, spread across India's major metropolitan areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)