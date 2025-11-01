Left Menu

Drone Disruptions: Berlin Airport on High Alert

Flights at Berlin's Brandenburg Airport were suspended for nearly two hours due to a drone sighting. This incident comes as Europe remains vigilant with heightened drone activities, impacting NATO's airspace. Authorities continue to investigate despite not finding the drone, raising concerns about regional security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 01-11-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 16:10 IST
Drone Disruptions: Berlin Airport on High Alert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

A drone sighting caused a significant disruption at Berlin Brandenburg Airport, suspending flights for nearly two hours before normal operations resumed Saturday morning.

The sighting was reported at 8:08 pm, with air traffic halted until 9:58 pm, as authorities investigated the occurrence. Despite confirming the drone sighting, local police were unable to locate the device, sparking concern among security officials.

This incident follows a trend of increased drone activity in European airspace, especially affecting NATO territories, with Munich Airport facing similar closures. The situation is raising questions about Europe's preparedness against potential risks and increasing anxiety among NATO leaders about Russia's intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025