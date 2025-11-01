Drone Disruptions: Berlin Airport on High Alert
Flights at Berlin's Brandenburg Airport were suspended for nearly two hours due to a drone sighting. This incident comes as Europe remains vigilant with heightened drone activities, impacting NATO's airspace. Authorities continue to investigate despite not finding the drone, raising concerns about regional security.
A drone sighting caused a significant disruption at Berlin Brandenburg Airport, suspending flights for nearly two hours before normal operations resumed Saturday morning.
The sighting was reported at 8:08 pm, with air traffic halted until 9:58 pm, as authorities investigated the occurrence. Despite confirming the drone sighting, local police were unable to locate the device, sparking concern among security officials.
This incident follows a trend of increased drone activity in European airspace, especially affecting NATO territories, with Munich Airport facing similar closures. The situation is raising questions about Europe's preparedness against potential risks and increasing anxiety among NATO leaders about Russia's intentions.
