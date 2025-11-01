India's Rise as Global Power: Leadership, Innovation, and Youth Empowerment

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted India's transformation under visionary leadership, asserting that the nation is now a global power. He pointed to the success of government schemes like Startup India and Digital India in boosting the country's image and economy.

During a Samsung Innovation Campus ceremony, Adityanath stressed the importance of youth focusing on innovation and emerging technologies. He emphasized the role of education policies and partnerships, like those with Tata Technologies, in linking students to modern vocational training for a self-reliant workforce.

Addressing environmental concerns and the need for responsible civic habits, Adityanath underscored the youth's role in building a powerful nation. Samsung's President JB Park praised the state's rapid development and innovation, as their initiatives offer vast opportunities for young minds.

