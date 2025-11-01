Left Menu

South Western Railway Achieves Record Freight Revenue Growth

The South Western Railway reported a notable increase in freight revenue, achieving Rs 421.25 crore in October 2025, marking a 10.05% rise from the previous year. This growth stems from a significant uptick in freight loading and improved business development strategies, leading to an overall 24.55% growth in the first seven months of FY 2025-26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-11-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 20:26 IST
The South Western Railway has reached a key milestone in October 2025 with a record freight revenue of Rs 421.25 crore. This represents a commendable 10.05% increase compared to October 2024, attributed to a 13.9% rise in freight loading, totaling 4.168 MT.

Driving this achievement are SWR's strategic initiatives in freight business development and enhanced industry coordination across key states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others. SWR's freight revenue surged by 24.55% in the first seven months of FY 2025-26, amounting to Rs 2,999.27 crore.

Additionally, passenger revenue in October 2025 rose by 15.82% to reach Rs 310.51 crore. Overall, SWR's total originating revenue increased by 15.15% to Rs 5,283.22 crore, showcasing robust operational performance.

