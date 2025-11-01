Rishikesh-Karnprayag Rail Project Nears Major Milestone

The Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project is advancing rapidly, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stating that a trial run could occur by next year up to Byasi in Tehri district.

During a press briefing, Dhami emphasized that efforts are underway to ensure the train reaches either Byasi or a nearby station as part of the project's next phase.

The project, whose foundation stone was laid in 2012, has seen 70% completion, marking a substantial progression towards enhancing regional connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)