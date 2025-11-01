Left Menu

Rishikesh-Karnprayag Rail Project Nears Major Milestone

The Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project in India's Tehri district is progressing swiftly, with a trial run expected by next year. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that 70% of the construction is complete, marking a significant milestone since the project's foundation stone was laid in 2012.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 01-11-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 21:07 IST
Rishikesh-Karnprayag Rail Project Nears Major Milestone
  • Country:
  • India

The Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project is advancing rapidly, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stating that a trial run could occur by next year up to Byasi in Tehri district.

During a press briefing, Dhami emphasized that efforts are underway to ensure the train reaches either Byasi or a nearby station as part of the project's next phase.

The project, whose foundation stone was laid in 2012, has seen 70% completion, marking a substantial progression towards enhancing regional connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025