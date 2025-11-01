Rishikesh-Karnprayag Rail Project Nears Major Milestone
The Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project in India's Tehri district is progressing swiftly, with a trial run expected by next year. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that 70% of the construction is complete, marking a significant milestone since the project's foundation stone was laid in 2012.
The Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project is advancing rapidly, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stating that a trial run could occur by next year up to Byasi in Tehri district.
During a press briefing, Dhami emphasized that efforts are underway to ensure the train reaches either Byasi or a nearby station as part of the project's next phase.
The project, whose foundation stone was laid in 2012, has seen 70% completion, marking a substantial progression towards enhancing regional connectivity.
