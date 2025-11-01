Delhi Enforces Strict Ban on Polluting Vehicles
Delhi has implemented a ban on the entry of non-compliant commercial vehicles as part of its effort to reduce pollution. The transport department and traffic police have checked over 5,000 vehicles, turning back 256 and issuing fines for lack of valid PUC certificates. This measure aims to address air quality issues.
On Saturday, over 250 vehicles were turned away at Delhi's borders as a new ban targeting commercial vehicles not registered in the capital and failing to meet BS-III or lower emission standards took effect.
Transport department and traffic police teams are actively monitoring 23 key border points, including Kundli, Rajokri, and Tikri borders. Out of 5,325 vehicles checked, 256 were forced to return, and 1,747 citations were issued for lacking valid PUC certificates.
Despite an estimated 50,000 to 70,000 vehicles in Delhi falling short of BS-IV standards, the restrictions will not affect Delhi-registered vehicles, BS-VI compliant ones, or those running on cleaner fuels like CNG, LNG, or electricity. The Commission for Air Quality Management approved these measures, effective November 1, to mitigate the city's severe pollution levels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
