Boosting Assam's Rail Connectivity: CM Sarma's Strategic Appeal to Railway Minister
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, requested Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to enhance the railway network in Assam. Proposals included introducing new trains and rail links, improving connectivity with Bhutan, and more train stoppages. The railway minister consented to these initiatives during their meeting.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 15:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday, seeking a significant expansion of the state's railway connectivity.
In their 25-minute discussion, Sarma requested the introduction of three new Amrit Bharat trains and proposed a new rail link between Assam's Umrangso and Lanka towns.
The talks also focused on completing the Kokrajhar-Gelephu rail line to enhance cross-border connectivity with Bhutan. Additionally, Sarma urged for more train stoppages within Assam. Minister Vaishnaw agreed positively, promising action on the proposals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
