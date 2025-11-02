Left Menu

Boosting Assam's Rail Connectivity: CM Sarma's Strategic Appeal to Railway Minister

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, requested Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to enhance the railway network in Assam. Proposals included introducing new trains and rail links, improving connectivity with Bhutan, and more train stoppages. The railway minister consented to these initiatives during their meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 15:17 IST
Boosting Assam's Rail Connectivity: CM Sarma's Strategic Appeal to Railway Minister
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday, seeking a significant expansion of the state's railway connectivity.

In their 25-minute discussion, Sarma requested the introduction of three new Amrit Bharat trains and proposed a new rail link between Assam's Umrangso and Lanka towns.

The talks also focused on completing the Kokrajhar-Gelephu rail line to enhance cross-border connectivity with Bhutan. Additionally, Sarma urged for more train stoppages within Assam. Minister Vaishnaw agreed positively, promising action on the proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025