Boosting Assam's Rail Connectivity: CM Sarma's Strategic Appeal to Railway Minister

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday, seeking a significant expansion of the state's railway connectivity.

In their 25-minute discussion, Sarma requested the introduction of three new Amrit Bharat trains and proposed a new rail link between Assam's Umrangso and Lanka towns.

The talks also focused on completing the Kokrajhar-Gelephu rail line to enhance cross-border connectivity with Bhutan. Additionally, Sarma urged for more train stoppages within Assam. Minister Vaishnaw agreed positively, promising action on the proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)