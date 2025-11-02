Epsilon Carbon's USD 20 Million Middle East Expansion

Epsilon Carbon, a leader in coal tar pitch manufacturing, announced the signing of a USD 20-million memorandum of understanding with Aluminium Bahrain to explore a long-term supply agreement for liquid coal tar pitch in the Middle East.

During the 3rd Gateway Gulf Investment Forum, Epsilon Carbon Managing Director Vikram Handa disclosed plans to increase Coal Tar Pitch production capacity to 300,000 tonnes by next year, addressing the growing demand from the region.

The collaboration with Alba signifies a significant stride towards sustainable industrial growth, with Epsilon Carbon's distillation capacity expected to reach 750,000 tonnes by 2027. The company is also expanding its global footprint in battery materials, aspiring to go public by the end of 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)