Indo National Limited: A Certified Great Place to Work® with a People-First Vision

Indo National Limited, famed for its Nippo brand, has earned the prestigious Great Place to Work® certification, highlighting its strong workplace culture. Based on employee feedback, the company shows impressive engagement levels, with a significant majority affirming its positive environment. This achievement underscores Indo National's continued commitment to employee empowerment and innovation.

Updated: 03-11-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:06 IST
Indo National Limited earns Great Place to Work® Certification. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indo National Limited, the prominent company behind the renowned Nippo brand, has achieved the esteemed Great Place to Work® certification, marking a pivotal moment in its transformation journey. This accolade highlights the company's steadfast dedication to nurturing a culture of trust, inclusion, and ongoing growth within its workplace.

The certification results derive entirely from employee participation and feedback, underscoring the robust internal culture and high engagement levels at Indo National. Notably, 97% of employees engaged in the survey process, with 91% affirming the company's status as a Great Place to Work, and 85% of responses reflecting positively on the workplace environment.

CEO Mr. Pavan Kumar BVS expressed that the recognition is fundamentally about the workforce, attributing the company's growth to the collective spirit and dedication of its teams. Chief Human Resources Officer Mr. Amit Kumar Sharda emphasized that the strong culture is a result of trust and collaboration within the organization.

Since its establishment in 1972 in Chennai, Indo National Limited has expanded beyond its core offerings of dry-cell batteries—through its Nippo brand—to flashlights, LED products, and more. As it continues to evolve and innovate, the Great Place to Work® certification represents a clear validation of its people-centric approach and its vision of a transformative future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

