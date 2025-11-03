BLive EZY Launches Ambitious EV Deployment in Kolkata
BLive EZY, an e-mobility platform, plans to deploy 5000 electric vehicles in Kolkata over three years. Using a franchise model, it enables individuals to operate EV fleets with major e-commerce platforms. Currently active in several cities, BLive aims to boost EV penetration in the fast-growing market.
BLive EZY, an e-mobility platform, has launched its services in Kolkata with a bold plan to deploy 5,000 electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers within the next three years.
Operating on a franchise model, this initiative offers individuals the opportunity to own and manage EV fleets, targeting collaborations with major e-commerce platforms such as Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit, and Swiggy.
Implementing a comprehensive management approach, BLive will handle operations, rider management, and maintenance. Despite Kolkata's rapid e-commerce growth, EV usage remains at just 2%, presenting significant expansion opportunities for BLive EZY.
(With inputs from agencies.)
