BLive EZY Launches Ambitious EV Deployment in Kolkata

BLive EZY, an e-mobility platform, plans to deploy 5000 electric vehicles in Kolkata over three years. Using a franchise model, it enables individuals to operate EV fleets with major e-commerce platforms. Currently active in several cities, BLive aims to boost EV penetration in the fast-growing market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BLive EZY, an e-mobility platform, has launched its services in Kolkata with a bold plan to deploy 5,000 electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers within the next three years.

Operating on a franchise model, this initiative offers individuals the opportunity to own and manage EV fleets, targeting collaborations with major e-commerce platforms such as Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit, and Swiggy.

Implementing a comprehensive management approach, BLive will handle operations, rider management, and maintenance. Despite Kolkata's rapid e-commerce growth, EV usage remains at just 2%, presenting significant expansion opportunities for BLive EZY.

(With inputs from agencies.)

