Empowering Assamese Startups: A Strategic Partnership
IIM Calcutta Innovation Park (IIMCIP) and Assam Innovation and Startup Foundation (AISF) have signed an MoU to boost Assam's startup ecosystem. The collaboration, aligning with Assam's Startup Policy 2025, will focus on mentoring, funding, and fostering innovation-led growth and job creation in the northeastern state.
- Country:
- India
The startup scene in Assam is set to receive a significant boost following the recent agreement between the IIM Calcutta Innovation Park (IIMCIP) and the Assam Innovation and Startup Foundation (AISF). The collaboration, formalized through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims to bolster the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the northeastern state.
Jeevan Basavaraj, Secretary of the Department of Innovation, Incubation and Startups of the Assam government, and Ajay Jain, Chairman of IIM Calcutta Innovation Park, inked the agreement, witnessed by senior officials. The partnership seeks to leverage IIMCIP's extensive experience in mentoring and funding to support AISF's mission of cultivating a robust startup environment, aligned with Assam's Startup Policy 2025.
This initiative highlights a commitment to transforming Assam into a leading startup hub by promoting innovation-led growth, job creation, and inclusive development. IIMCIP, a not-for-profit entity, has a track record of mentoring over 2,000 startups and providing seed funding to 130 ventures, contributing to a significant cumulative portfolio valuation. The collaboration also emphasizes assisting Assamese entrepreneurs in accessing markets and investors, particularly enhancing women's entrepreneurship.
