Left Menu

IPO Surge: Seven Emerging Firms Secure SEBI's Nod

Seven companies, including Meesho and Shiprocket, have gained SEBI's approval to launch IPOs. This recognition is timely with a primary market upswing. Meesho plans a significant Rs 4,250 crore issuance, while Shiprocket aims to gather Rs 2,000-2,500 crore. These ventures leverage the confidential pre-filing route for privacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:54 IST
IPO Surge: Seven Emerging Firms Secure SEBI's Nod
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Seven companies, such as e-commerce powerhouses Meesho and Shiprocket, have received the green light from SEBI to proceed with initial public offerings (IPOs), as reported by the market watchdog on Monday.

Among the approved companies are Rajputana Stainless, Skyways Air Services, German Green Steel and Power, Allied Engineering Works, and Manika Plastech, all of whom navigating through rigorous regulatory requirements since May.

The approvals coincide with a burgeoning phase in India's primary markets. Notably, Meesho aims to generate Rs 4,250 crore, with plans for strategic investments, while Shiprocket is reported to seek Rs 2,000-2,500 crore. Their approach via confidential pre-filing underscores a strategic move to maintain confidentiality during initial stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025