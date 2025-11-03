India and Bahrain Forge Ahead with Comprehensive Trade and Investment Pact

India and Bahrain announced the commencement of negotiations for a comprehensive trade agreement on Monday, following extensive discussions between Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani. The officials also neared finalizing an investment pact to strengthen bilateral relations.

The talks included an agreement on developing a common understanding to initiate negotiations on a double taxation avoidance agreement, which aims to eliminate double taxation, provide tax certainty, and boost trade and investment. Alzayani arrived in India on a two-day visit amid regional geopolitical challenges.

The discussions underscored the importance of increasing cooperation in defense, security, economic ties, and shared cultural interests. Both nations condemned terrorism, reaffirmed a commitment to combat it, and expressed optimism for future collaboration in defense and security, leveraging recent strategic naval engagements.

