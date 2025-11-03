Left Menu

India and Bahrain Forge Ahead with Comprehensive Trade and Investment Pact

India and Bahrain have launched negotiations on a comprehensive trade deal and are moving towards a joint investment pact. Talks between Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani focused on bolstering bilateral ties across various sectors, including trade, defense, and culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:07 IST
India and Bahrain Forge Ahead with Comprehensive Trade and Investment Pact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Bahrain announced the commencement of negotiations for a comprehensive trade agreement on Monday, following extensive discussions between Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani. The officials also neared finalizing an investment pact to strengthen bilateral relations.

The talks included an agreement on developing a common understanding to initiate negotiations on a double taxation avoidance agreement, which aims to eliminate double taxation, provide tax certainty, and boost trade and investment. Alzayani arrived in India on a two-day visit amid regional geopolitical challenges.

The discussions underscored the importance of increasing cooperation in defense, security, economic ties, and shared cultural interests. Both nations condemned terrorism, reaffirmed a commitment to combat it, and expressed optimism for future collaboration in defense and security, leveraging recent strategic naval engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025