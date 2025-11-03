Kerala's Financial Struggle: A Matter of Responsibility, Not Politics

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal declared that recent social welfare schemes announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are driven by a responsibility to citizens rather than fears of losing political power.

Balagopal attributed the announcements to the Left government's dedication to its people, despite significant reductions in central fund allocations amounting to nearly Rs 50,000 crore annually. He assured that Kerala's own revenue growth supports the state's robust economic strategies, which include increased social security pensions and allowances for vulnerable groups.

Addressing opposition claims of election stunts, Balagopal highlighted the government's track record of fulfilling promises and responsibly managing finances, disputing allegations of exacerbating debt levels. The state's economic resilience, he argued, defies federal funding cuts and reflects a sustainable fiscal policy allied with the socio-economic upliftment of Kerala's populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)